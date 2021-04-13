‘You want to give the immunity to your child,’ mothers, health officials say getting vaccinated could protect your baby

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During its trials, the COVID-19 vaccine was not studied amongst pregnant people, but pregnant and lactating mothers who have taken the vaccine said a simple poke in the arm can keep babies protected.

Komal Rai got the Moderna vaccine while she was six and seven months pregnant.

“You want to give the immunity to your child because right now babies aren’t getting vaccinated,” she said.

She gave birth to a healthy baby boy on March 27.

“No complications, full term,” she said.

Doctor Rahmat Na’Allah is a family physician who specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology at UnityPoint Methodist. She said five of her pregnant patients have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Na’ Allah said getting vaccinated while you are pregnant or breastfeeding will spread immunity to your child.

“Pregnant women not only get the vaccine, but they should also get it as early in their pregnancy as possible because the sooner they get the more protected their babies are,” Na’ Allah said. “Same for breastfeeding moms, you make antibodies from getting the vaccine it will transfer to your breastfed infant. It’s a win-win situation.”

Na’allah’s patient, Nancy Kadiri said she was breastfeeding when she got the Moderna vaccine in December.

“I was told that even after I was vaccinated that there was no need to stop breastfeeding at all, that I could keep going and that’s what I did,” Kadiri said.

She told WMBD her son is proof that the vaccine is safe.

A few months after being fully vaccinated, she said a relative unknowingly had COVID-19 while playing with her son. She explains her son never got the virus.

“The benefit is I am protecting my self and I am protecting my son,” Kadiri said.

It’s unclear how many pregnant people in the Peoria- area are vaccinated.

The Peoria City/ County Health Department said they are not tracking that data right now.

If anyone have questions about the vaccine the CDC recommends talking to your healthcare provider.