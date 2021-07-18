Young girls enjoy tea party with Disney Princesses

PEKIN, Ill. (WMND) – Young girl in central Illinois swapped their normal attire for princess dresses and tiaras on Sunday.

Girls enjoyed a tea party with Disney princesses at the Avanti’s Dome in Pekin. From pictures to stories to singing and face painting the young girls got the full royal experience.

The event was made possible by Royal Remembrance and the owner said it’s great to do events in person again. She said during the pandemic they could only do virtual greetings and videos with the kids, but it just wasn’t the same.

“Receiving hugs again and seeing their smiles instead of them being covered up by the masks so it truly is wonderful and magical to be back at it,” said Royal Remembrance owner Tara Shane.

The next event, “Royal Princess Lessons” will be at the Ever After Suite at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie from July 12 to 16, 2021.