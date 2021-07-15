Young local athletes practice with NFL star, Kendrick Green

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Lots of laughter and smiles filled the Peoria High School football fields on Thursday.

It’s for the Kendrick Green Youth Camp 53.

“I was pretty honored to have this opportunity, I’m grateful for it, I want to thank Kendrick green for this opportunity that’s been probably the best camp I’ve ever been to,” said 13-year-old Doniell Greenlee.

More than 75 young athletes put their all into the fields, and they said a true role model was motiving them every step of the way.

“Born and raised here in Peoria, not too far from where we are sitting, from where we are standing at,” said Kendrick Green.

After getting drafted into the NFL to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green said it’s all about remembering his roots and giving back to his community. He hopes the camp keeps the kids focused on their goals.

“The biggest thing I think in Peoria is keeping kids busy right you know you don’t want them out roaming the streets as my dad would call it you know just getting into things you got not business in doing, and it can only lead to bad things, so you know sports gives them good opportunities,” said Green.

One parent, Sanguinetta Simmons, said she’s glad her son was a part of something so special to him.

“Now he’s putting a lot of effort in I can see the push so that lets me know further that this is going to encourage him,” said Simmons.