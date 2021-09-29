Young Professionals of Greater Peoria partners with Salvation Army to host blood drive Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — ImpactLife is the sole blood supplier for Peoria area hospitals.

The Young Professionals of Greater Peoria (YPGP) partnered with the Salvation Army to host a blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 29. It is one of four drives that YPGP throws every year.

Allison Guzman is a donor relations consultant for ImpactLife, where the blood was donated to. She said the blood center is the sole blood supplier for all Peoria Area hospitals, including UnityPoint and OSF HealthCare.

She is also a member of YPGP, and serves as co-chair for the community connections committee.

“YPGP is all about business and community service in the Peoria area,” Guzman said.

Below is a graphic of their current blood needs:

“We have continuously experienced challenges and shortages in the blood supply throughout the pandemic,” Guzman said. “But the need for blood never stops.”

According to ImpactLife, about 10 percent of the population donates blood. But Guzman said someone in the United States needs blood every 2 seconds.

The ImpactLife donor center, located at 1123 W. Glen Ave. in Peoria, is open six days a week.

“We just really love being able to provide several opportunities for people in the Peoria community to come, give back, and help us save lives of local patients in need,” Guzman said.

More information can be found at bloodcenter.org.