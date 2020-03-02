Young readers celebrate Read Across America Day

Breaking News
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, readers of all ages picked up a book to celebrate Dr. Suess on Read Across America Day.

At the Fondulac District Library in East Peoria, Mayor John Kahl read Dr. Suess’s “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” to a group of young learners.

Mayor Kahl says Dr. Suess’s books are a classic and a big part of most people’s childhood.

“The books are relevant and they teach really good lessons if you really drill down into the words. They’re always my favorite to read, my kids all enjoyed them, and as you can tell, the tradition carries on,” said Mayor Kahl.

As a father, he says he knows the importance of encouraging reading to kids and today is a great way to get involved.

After the book reading, kids got to make a fun craft, which Mayor Kahl says is just one of the ways the library gets kids excited about books.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the programs that the library puts on within their community. I have four kids of my own, and they’ve all been part of this, you know, as they were growing up,” said Mayor Kahl.

The first Read Across America Day was started in 1998 by the National Education Association with a goal to motivate all readers.

