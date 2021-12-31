Your favorite liquor store may be out of champagne for New Year’s Eve. Here’s why

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local liquor store employee said the pandemic has caused some supply chain issues for overseas products, including champagne for New Year’s Eve.

Joshua Randolph, senior clerk at Super Liquors in Peoria, said New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve are their biggest drinking nights of the year.

He said they have been slammed all day with people stocking up, not just for New Year’s Eve, but the snowstorm and frigid temperatures on the way.

“Between people wanting to drink for New Year’s Eve, they’re also gonna be stocking up for the weekend, so they don’t have to come out,” he said.

Randolph said they have had some issues concerning the supply chain for overseas products. Super Liquors sold their last bottle of Moet on Tuesday, and the store is also out of Dom Perignon.

“[Overseas products, like] imported whiskey, imported vodka, and imported wine [are affected]. But it hasn’t been too bad, just some issues where we had to wait a little longer than normal to get some of the stuff in,” he said.

He said the busiest shopping hours are from 3 to 7 p.m., and the store will be open past the ball drop until 1 a.m.