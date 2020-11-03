‘Your vote always count:’ Kids participate in mock election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, kids experienced the importance of voting.

Rising Sun Church in Peoria hosted a mock drive-thru election for the future voters of America. Parents were able to drive their child to the dropbox, have them fill out a ballot for the local and national elections, and they left with an “I voted” sticker.

“It’s serious you know? Your vote can make a change. It can make a difference, that you know– we all have a voice,” Latoya Johnson, who brought her three children to the mock election said.

The First Lady of Rising Sun Church, Gigi Gibbson said at least 65 students participated in the mock election. Fourteen-year-old Malachi Johnson, who attends Quest Middle School participated in the mock election. He said if kids had a chance to vote, he would make sure he would get his friends to the polls.

“Your vote always counts. Your vote could… how do I say this? Your vote could impact another person without even knowing,” Malachi said.

The votes will be counted and announced Wednesday.

Students who participated from Hines Primary, Franklin Primary, and Trewyn Middle schools will be awarded extra credit.