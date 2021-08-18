Your vote can help 3 Central Illinois causes win $25,000

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The State Farm Neighborhood Assist announced Wednesday three Central Illinois causes need votes for a chance to win a $25,000 grant.

According to a press release, starting Aug. 18, any 18-year-old U.S. resident with a valid email can vote for among 200 causes to win one of 40 grants.

Neighborhood Assist narrowed down the number of causes from 2,000 to 200. The top 40 causes that get the most votes will receive a grant. Causes from 34 states and the District of Columbia are represented.

Three local organizations are eligible for the grant, including:

The rankings update every 10 minutes as more votes come in, and individuals can vote up to 10 times per day.

Voting will close on Aug. 27 at 10:59 p.m. central time. Winners will be announced on Sept. 29.

A full list of the top 200 causes is available on the State Farm Neighborhood Assist website.