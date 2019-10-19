Youth group serves community, learns the power of giving

PEORIA, Ill. — A youth group with Heaven’s View is helping their community by giving back.

On Saturday, the kids dropped off about 40 hygiene kits for people at South Side Mission.

“We’re teaching them Jesus’ way. We’re teaching them how helped everyone and helped the poor, and that’s what these children are trying to do,” said group leader Kathy Keyster.

The group also got a tour and learned how South Side Mission helps people in need.

The youth group volunteers around Peoria, helping the homeless.

The group leader says the children love giving their time and helping others.

“These children are blessed, and richly blessed, and they see where they can help other people and they want to do this,” said Keyster.

Each hygiene kit had a variety of soaps, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, among other items.