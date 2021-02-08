Youth members added to police advisory board, will have voting power

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Teenagers and young adults in the city of Bloomington will now be able to provide input on relations between police and Bloomington residents.

Monday night, the city council voted unanimously to add two youth members to the Public Safety Commission Review Board. The board oversees complaints about Bloomington Police and its main goal is to improve police and community relations.

People aged 16-21 will serve a one-year term and will attend regular meetings and provide input.

The council also voting 5-2 in favor of an amendment giving the two new youth members voting power on the board.