NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A previously vacant home on Glenn Ave in Normal has been rehabilitated, thanks in part to a youth organization that serves McLean County.

Students from a program called Youthbuild helped turn a house that was previously occupied by a hoarder into one fit for a first-time homeowner.

An open house was held Monday evening for Normal council members and Youthbuild’s Board of Directors. Photos of what the house looked like before and during the rehabilitation process were displayed.

There was a hole in the front of the house where squirrels and raccoons were able to gain access to the attic.

A new roof and windows were installed on the home thanks to the Youthbuild team, as well as a full kitchen and bathroom remodel. The flooring was restored, and the “dilapidated” garage was demolished and removed. A new HVAC system was put in as well.

Dana Crutcher, who is a construction instructor for the organization, says it was an “eye-opening experience” for the students, particularly dealing with the amount of trash in the house.

“They had to deal with that, they had to clean it out and get it down to where we could work on it. They got to see the whole renovation all the way through,” he said.

The town of Normal donated the property to Youthbuild in July of 2022. A $20,000 grant via CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funds was given to help support extensive renovation.

The only parts of the renovation that students didn’t contribute to were the plumbing, electrical wiring and HVAC, which they sought professional help with.

The new homeowners are of “low to moderate” income, and wouldn’t have been able to afford a home otherwise, according to Youthbuild Executive Director Tracey Polson.

“The housing market is so tight right now and making affordable home ownership very difficult,” Polson said.

There is still work to be done on the house. Doors and floorboards still need to be installed by the students. The home is under contract and expected to close at the end of December.

Youthbuild is an organization that has served McLean County for 29 years. It’s designed to help youths from the ages of 16 to 24 who have struggled in traditional schooling. It’s a year-round program based on improving life skills but also instilling leadership development and leading to productive community members.

For Polson, the process is much more than simply rehabilitating a house.

“As they (Youthbuild students) start putting the pieces of this house back together, we are working with those students to put the pieces of their lives back together,” Polson said.

She said that once they are finished with this project, they will go to work on other projects they have going on in McLean county.