NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — A youth soccer league has found a new home temporarily, but it still needs a permanent replacement.

Prairie Cities Soccer League was planning on building a new soccer complex at sale barn on the southwest side of Bloomington, however, due to financial reasons, that couldn’t happen in time for the 2023 season.

Eastview Christian church offered to temporarily let the youth soccer league host its games on the church’s soccer fields.

PCSL’s sporting director Mike Matkovich said he hopes to make Eastview more than a temporary home for his players.

“I have given Eastview a three-phase proposal. I think if we got the green light from Eastview we’d move asap to try and drop one turf lit field in,” said Matkovich.

The director said more than 1000 players are signed up for the spring soccer season. As of right now, their spring and fall season games will be at Eastview.