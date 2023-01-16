NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Youthbuild McLean County students spent their Martin Luther King Day serving others by donating food, building bookshelves, and putting together a presentation on Martin Luther King Jr. for local schools to use.

Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

Executive director Tracey Polson said learning and serving others go hand in hand.

“We understand that there’s a lot of learning that’s involved in the acts of giving and completing community service projects. And so we like to provide our students these opportunities to give back and to make a difference in the community,” said Polson.

Youthbuild McLean County serves those between the ages of 18 and 24 to complete their high school education.