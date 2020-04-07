YWCA Young Wonders shuts down temporarily

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the remainder of this week the parents of the 30 to 60 children who use YWCA’s Young Wonders Program will have to find a new place to place their children.

Leaders tell WMBD an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week, but agency spokeswoman Christy Germanis says the kids should be able to return as early as Monday, April 13th. That’s because, that date marks the 14th day since the individual who tested positive was on site.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health, that’s how many days is needed to ensure kids are entering a safe environment.

“Anyone who was in contact with the employee was notified personally,” said Germanis. “No one should have any fear coming back into our environment, because we’ve have cleaned, sanitized and ventilated anything that we need to. If there was any trace it would have been eradicated by the time they come back to Young Wonders.”

When the kids are able to return, Germanis says the agency will continue to monitor the temperatures of the kids and employees, and will be sending anyone home who shows symptoms of the virus.