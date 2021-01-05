Zimmerman seeks 44th State Senate District seat

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board Chairman is seeking a higher office.

David Zimmerman threw his hat in the ring for the 44th State Senate District seat. The seat left empty after the resignation of former Senate Republican leader Bill Brady.

Zimmerman said he hasn’t sought election for this seat before but tells WMBD he is ready to a part of the solution in helping the state move forward.

“I’ve felt like I’ve done the things that need to have been done in the last 20 years, so it’s not that I’ve decided at the last moment, ‘hey this sound interesting,’ I’ve done those things in preparation so when those opportunities come I’m ready to hit the ground running,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman won his fourth four-year term for the Tazewell County Board Chairman in November. Anyone can apply for the seat by January 15 and a decision must be made by the end of the month.