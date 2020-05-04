Zion Coffee Co. opens walk thru window

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People can now start their mornings with a cup of Zion Coffee again.

The coffee shop is opening for business with a walk thru window, after being closed with pickup only options.

Now, people can place order at the walk up window, then turn the corner to wait for their coffee.

Co-owner Banu Hatfield says it’s a simple and contact-less process.

“We are so excited to see everyone here, honestly, to see some of our regulars and even some new customers who are coming through just to support local. We’re thrilled,” said Hatfield.

She also says it’s great to be back open.

“It’s been nice to see not only us interacting with customers, but to see the customers saying hello to each other as well, I think they’ve missed each other,” said Hatfield.

Zion has also been delivering coffee to essential and frontline workers. People can sponsor a coffee delivery for workers.