Zion Coffee selling business to previous employee

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Zion Coffee announced Wednesday that they are selling their business to a former employee.

According to a press release, Zion Coffee owners Banu and Mike Hatfield are selling their business to Savannah Hattan, and her partner Jared Jensen.

Zion Coffee was founded in 2013 and opened its café in Peoria’s Warehouse District five years ago. Zion Coffee was known for buying its coffee directly from Central American Farmers and helping local farmers by investing in expansion projects, tools, and education.

“We are proud of the meaningful impact Zion has made globally and locally. We are thankful for everyone who loved us, encouraged us, supported us through our journey. Our Zion community will always have a special place in our hearts”, Banu Hatfield said.

Hatten and Jensen have over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and construction/maintenance experience and hope to continue Zion’s legacy.

“We are so excited to take this next step with a business that means so much to us. We love what Zion brings to our community and want to carry that legacy forward into the next chapter”, Hattan said.

The transaction is expected to close by Sept 1, 2021.