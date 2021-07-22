Zion Coffee to be sold to former employee

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A coffee shop on Adams St. is changing ownership, but to a familiar face.

Zion Coffee co-owner Banu Hatfield said she approached former employee Savannah Hattan a few months ago about owning the shop.

She said the timing is right, and Hattan stood out as the perfect fit when she and her husband Mike were discussing potential owners.

“One, she had experience here, she had been our manager, so she knows this place in and out. Two, her values strongly align with what Zion stands for, and we knew she carries on the voice and the commitment to community that Zion has had for the last four and half years,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said they expect to close the sale by September.

“People who know us know that we’re leaving it in really good hands… Mike and I are really excited about transitioning the business to two people who will love and carry on the legacy of Zion,” she said.

As for what’s next, Hatfield said she is taking some much-needed time off to pause and rest.