PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — ZZ Top announced it will be making a tour stop at the Peoria Civic Center.

According to a Civic Center press release, ZZ Top will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center on April 10.

ZZ Top has performed to millions of fans on four continents over the last 50 years, and they will be bringing rock, blues and boogie to Peoria.

The group’s newest member, Elwood Francis, replaced the late Dusty Hill who died in 2021.

Tickets will be on sale on Jan. 13 on Ticketmaster and at the Toyota Box Office.