Local Salvation Army accepting applications Monday for holiday assistance

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill.– The Pekin Salvation Army officially will begin accepting applications from families seeking assistance during the upcoming holiday months. Funds raised through the Christmas Campaign provide holiday assistance and financial support of various programs that serve the less fortunate in the Pekin and Tazewell County throughout the year.

Applications will begin on Monday, November 4 at the Pekin Salvation Army.

Sign-ups will be handled Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am- 2 pm.

You’re asked to bring a photo ID, proof of address, medical card with children’s names and a link card to sign-up your children. The Pekin Salvation Army Toy Shop will help provide gifts for children ages from newborn to 12-years-old.

The Pekin Salvation Army will have one evening sign-up each week, on Wednesday evenings from 5-7 pm to accommodate working parents.

Sign-ups will continue through November 22.

“My wife and I are looking forward to our first Christmas here in Pekin and want to encourage those who need a little help to come sign up,” said Lt. Brandon Lewis. The Christmas Campaign officially kicks-off on Thursday, November 14 with an Advisory Board lunch and public event at the Pavilion at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin.

For more information about the Christmas sign-ups, please call Brandy or Candace at 346-3010. For additional details on the kick-off event at Mineral Springs Park, please contact Lt. Brandon Lewis at 613-3021.