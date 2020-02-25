Mackinaw Police investigating storage unit robbery

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mackinaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a reported robbery.

“On Thursday, February 20, a burglary to a storage unit located at 710 King Dr. in Mackinaw (Mackinaw Storage), was reported to us,” the Department posted out on Facebook.

“We have been unable to make contact with any other tenants or determine if any other units have been victim to this incident. We are asking that anyone who is currently renting a unit at this storage facility to please inspect your unit as soon as possible to ensure that it is secure,” the post continued.

The Department asks if anything has been stolen from your unit, to contact them at 309-359-8914. You can also call Tazewell County Dispatch at 309-346-4141.