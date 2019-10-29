Madigan files paperwork to remove State Rep. Luis Arroyo from office amid bribery charge

FILE – In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Even the normally unflappable speaker of the Illinois House had to pause at the sight of FBI agents entering the Democratic side of the Capitol building this week and later hauling away containers of documents from a lawmaker’s office. Mike Madigan has looked this year as half a dozen Democrats have been charged or had agents raid their homes and offices. (Justin Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Tuesday in response to State Representative Luis Arroyo who was arrested and now faces a bribery charge.

“Today, I filed the necessary paperwork initiating the official process of removing Representative Luis Arroyo from office. At my request, Representatives Fred Crespo, Justin Slaughter and Barbara Hernandez will serve on an investigative committee as required under House rules. They will plan on meeting for the first time this Friday, Nov. 1, with a second meeting on Friday, Nov. 8.”

Luis Arroyo was charged in federal court Monday. He is accused of offering to pay a state senator $2,500 a month in exchange for the senator’s support of a bill. State leaders on both sides of the aisle are fed up with recent allegations of corruption swirling around the capitol. Now many from the governor to the speaker of the house are asking Arroyo to step down.

“I am now calling upon Representative Luis Arroyo to resign by the end of business today,” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a press conference Monday.

Durkin said Arroyo will be under the microscope if he doesn’t step down. “Otherwise, I will be filing proper paperwork to begin the special investigative process in a special investigative committee under house rule 91,” said Durkin.

Governor Pritzker is also calling on Arroyo to immediately step down as chairman of the capital appropriations committee, saying in statement:

Corruption, deception and self-dealing have no place in our government, and public officials who betray the public trust have forfeited the privilege of serving. Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Arroyo’s name is no longer listed as capital appropriations chair on the state’s General Assembly website.

