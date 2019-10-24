Making the community a little less ‘scary-looking’ with Trash or Treat

PEORIA, Ill. — Trash or Treat is back for the fifth year.

The city of Peoria’s Community Development Department will partner with the Renaissance Park Community Association to clean up the community in preparation for the upcoming Halloween festivities.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, city staff, neighborhood volunteers, Bradley students, and other community residents will pick up litter in exchange for candy and treats.

Trash bags, gloves, trash pickers, and candy will be provided by the City. Clean-up efforts will be focused on the neighborhoods around West Main and the dumpster will be located at 622 W Main Street.

