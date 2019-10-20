Man, 30, dies after fall at Starved Rock State Park

Breaking News
UPDATE: The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office has identified 30-year-old Daniel J. King of Bradley as the man who died at Starved Rock State Park over the weekend.

The incident remains under investigation. coroner William Wujek said.

OGLESBY, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after falling almost 50 feet (15 meters) from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park.

Illinois Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire says the 30-year-old was working with a film crew near Council Overhang when he went off trail and fell around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not release the man’s name.

Wire says the film crew had a permit to operate at Starved Rock, a popular park about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. The crew included six others and the man who died.

