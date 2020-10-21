Man driving a stolen RV crashes in downtown Pekin

PEKIN Ill.- A man driving a stolen RV crashed in downtown Pekin Tuesday evening.

Pekin Police said at 4:52 p.m., a reported stolen RV out of Groveland was spotted traveling north on Route 29 near the Twin Lakes in North Pekin. The RV was followed by the North Pekin Police Department and the Creve Coeur Police Department. Officers say the RV traveled through Creve Coeur, turned onto Wesley Road and continued southbound back towards Pekin on Route 29.

Once the RV entered downtown Pekin, Pekin Police said the driver struck a vehicle at the intersection of 5th St. and Ann Aliza St. After hitting the car, the driver crashed into a generator in the parking lot across the street from Century Link.

Karlee Lanhardt’s grandparents own the RV that was stolen. Lanhardt said, “I was telling my grandparents, ‘this is something you see in movies. This does not happen to you,’ and here we are.”

The driver, 22-year-old John Joseph Lewis fled the scene on foot. Pekin police say officers apprehended Lewis at the intersection of Capitol St. and Margaret St.

Lewis was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated reckless driving, no valid driver’s license and several other traffic offenses.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit on 5th St. and Ann Aliza St. was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.