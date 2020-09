PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) — A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday morning.

Just after 12:30, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a man walked into Farmington Road Liquor with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says they do not know where the shooting occurred, but it happened in the city of Peoria.

The case is currently under investigation.