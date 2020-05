PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man has been hospitalized following a shooting late Tuesday night.

Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 10 rounds near E. Arcadia and Knoxville Ave. at 10:39 p.m.

An adult male was shot in the face and taken to a local hospital for treatment. A police spokesperson says the victim was conscious, alert and talking on the scene.

No word on any suspects as of this report. This story will be updated.