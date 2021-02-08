Man shot in the leg in Peoria Monday night

PEORIA Ill.- A man was shot in the leg in Peoria Monday night.

Peoria Police say officers responded to Shot Spotter alerts coming in just after 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Delaware Street and the 1900 block of North Missouri Avenue.

Peoria Police report a man with a gunshot wound to the leg was found in the 2200 block of North Delaware. Peoria Police Public Information Officer, Amy Dotson, says the condition of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are still on scene as of 9 p.m. We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story.