Man shot in the neck in Peoria Friday night

PEORIA Ill.- A man was shot in the neck near the intersection of Ann Street and Western Avenue in Peoria Friday night.

Peoria Police say officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the 700 block of South Western Avenue just after 8 p.m.

There, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim was conscious and talking with officers on scene. He was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown and Peoria Police say there is no suspect info.

This story will be updated.

