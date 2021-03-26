Man suffers brain injury, working with ISU student to promote awareness

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A Wisconsin man with Illinois ties left fighting for his life after being misdiagnosed twice.

Tom Hapka had his whole life ahead of him until he says a routine chiropractor appointment changed his life forever.

Twenty-one years ago Tom Hapka thought that a chiropractor visit would involve his routine spinal adjustments but he said that appointment left him with a brain injury costing him his hopes and dreams the rest of his life.

In July of 2000, Tom Hapka was ready to accept his dream IT job in New York City but a last-minute trip to the chiropractor changed his life.

“The chiropractor did a really quick adjustment on my head and neck and that’s when the vertebral artery was damaged and the brain injury occurred,” Hapka said.

Seconds after the damage Hapka describes himself spinning out of control and eventually losing all movement in his arms and legs. He claims the chiropractor did nothing to help until it was too late.

“This chiropractor left me on the floor of his office, in that condition and blocked the door to the lobby, and begged his other patients not to leave,” Hapka said.

He was eventually taken to the emergency room and doctors told him his injury was a virus and to give it a week and that was the first of two misdiagnoses.

Shortly after his trip to the emergency room, a second opinion would say he was dying of brain cancer. While being told he was dying of brain cancer another doctor interrupted and that’s when Hapka finally found out his true diagnosis; his brain was bleeding for two days straight.

“He told my family, it’s probably too late to save his life, but they took me to a bigger hospital. Those precious hours we lost because of that initial misdiagnoses allowed my brain to swell and bleed and it allowed massive damage to occur that probably wouldn’t have happened if I had gotten medical care as I should have,” Hapka said.

Hapka said he tried suing for medical malpractice but did not get any payments, something he said is uncommon.

Now facing lifelong medical issues and facing the threat of losing his home due to medical debts, Hapka turned to Illinois State University’s mass media department for help.

Bhumi Parikh, a junior at ISU works to promote Hapka’s story and spread awareness of brain injury survivors.

“It’s important to have a lot of content and designs to get the right messages out to everyone to fully understand because a lot of people don’t realize how big this issue is,” Parikh said.

Hapka is hoping people see this story and share it and that more research is done on brain injuries so survivors like himself have a better quality of life.