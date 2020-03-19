McLean County health officials announce first COVID-19 case

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The McLean County Health officials announced one positive COVID-19 case in the area. According to the McLean County Health Department, the individual is a male in their 70s with no history of travel or exposure.

“We have been preparing for this situation,” Jessica McKnight, the Health Department Administrator said. “I have confidence in the ability of our staff and local healthcare partners to respond to this situation. We are working with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to protect our community and limit the further spread of the virus.”

Melissa Graven, Communicable Disease Supervisor at the Health Department said that staff is identifying anyone that has come in contact with the case.

“We will reach out to all those known contacts to advise them on appropriate precautions they should take for their own care, and what they can do to prevent possible disease spread in the community,” Graven added.

The MCHD will be conducting investigations on any suspected COVID-19 illness and notify the public if there are any additional confirmed cases in McLean County.

More cases of COVID-19 are expected as testing increases. Guidance from the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) recommends that anyone with mild symptoms of COVID-19-like illness to remain home and only call their healthcare provider if their symptoms worsen or do not improve

Symptoms of COVID-19-like illness include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Shortness of breath

It is very important for the public to implement personal preparedness to limit the spread of this virus. Protecting yourself and your family is a critical component of protecting our communities. Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with certain health conditions.

Everyone should take precautions, which include washing your hands and not touching your face, frequently cleaning high-touch surfaces (such as doorknobs and countertops), after touching any public surface, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if you feel sick. The public is also encouraged to practice social distancing (not getting too close to other people). This is especially important for people who are at a higher risk of getting sick.

For more information on coronavirus contact the McLean County Health Department at (309)888-5450 or the Illinois Department of Public Health coronavirus hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or visit idph.illinois.gov for questions and more information.