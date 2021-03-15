McLean County expands to Phase 1B plus population

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County residents between the ages of 16-64 with certain underlying conditions and comorbidities are now allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The McLean County Health Department Monday announced the county will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for residents in the 1B plus population this week.

The list of qualifying high-risk medical conditions includes:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Diabetes

Heart conditions

Immunosuppressed states from a solid organ transplant

Smoking

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary diseases

Sickle cell disease

If anyone is in phase 1A, 1B, and 1B plus, first dose appointments will be added to the health department’s website Monday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m.

While Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois counties could expand starting Feb. 25, counties like McLean County said they were delaying the expansion because of limited vaccines.

“Due to the limited vaccine that was arriving each week in our county we made the difficult decision to hold off on the expansion in February,” explained Jessica McKnight, MCHD Administrator. “We wanted to prioritize access for those age 65 and older in our community who are most vulnerable.”

Over 80% of the COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County have been among those age 70 and older. The Health Department said it initially targeted expanding eligibility in mid-April, but things have progressed quicker than anticipated.

To date, over 63% of McLean County residents age 65 and older have now received at least their first dose of vaccine, according to the health department.

The McLean County Health Department will post new vaccine clinics for the following week on its website at the normally scheduled time of Thursday at 11:00 am.

Individuals who live or work in McLean County who are eligible as part of the Phase 1A, 1B or 1B Plus can register for an appointment via the MCHD website at https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine .

Those with limited or no online access can call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center (309) 888-5600 for assistance with scheduling. The Call Center is available Monday-Friday, 9 am-4 pm.

First-dose appointments for vaccination clinics this week at the Grossinger Motors Arena are scheduled for the following dates: