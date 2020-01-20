‘Meager, but mighty’ marchers take to Peoria streets in honor of MLK Jr.

PEORIA, Ill.– Peorians hit the streets Monday to march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King was known for leading marches and rallies all in hopes of inspiring change.

Even with single-digit temperatures, people walked from Bradley University’s campus to Bethel United Methodist Church. While this march happens every year, organizers say the message should be thought about every day.

Even though Dr. King did some amazing things and all those other people did some amazing things through the Civil Rights era, I still think that we reaping some of those benefits, but we still have some way to go. It starts with a few. A few rebels who are willing to go against the grain of what everyone should have access to. So I think planting the seed of with those few people who are willing to go out there and go above and beyond what’s expected so that everyone can reap the benefits of what we classify as freedom.” Lamar Anderson, March Leader

The marchers, meager but mighty, brought awareness to how a small impact can still create big waves of change.

The marchers, even in the Civil Rights era, they weren’t the only people who created change. There are a lot of people behind the scenes, a lot of people who were supporters in a variety of different ways who made sure that the dream, not just became just a dream, but it became a reality. Lamar Anderson, March Leader

Our own Shelbey Roberts emceed the event. She says it was a great honor.