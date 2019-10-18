Men accused of killing Princeville couple appear in court Friday morning

PEORIA, Ill. — Trial dates have been pushed back for Jose Ramirez and Matthew Roberts, who are accused of killing Susan Brill De Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron.

Ramirez requested a bench trial and will be back in court on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9:15 a.m. Roberts negotiated a plea and will be back in court Nov. 25 at 1:15.

Police say the two used a bat and a knife to kill the couple, who were the parents of Jose Ramirez, back in October 2018.

Jose Ramirez, 21, and 20-year-old Matthew Roberts face two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Susan Brill De Ramirez and Antonio Ramirez Barron.

The Princeville couple were both employees at Bradley University.

Both are held on $3,000,000 bond.