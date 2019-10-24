Mendota church steps up to help parents during teachers’ strike

MENDOTA, Ill. – For the last 9 days, Mendota teachers have been on strike, demanding more pay, better benefits and more curriculum planning time.

Mendota teachers and the school board met for more than 10 hours Wednesday without coming to an agreement. At this point, no meeting has been scheduled between the two groups.

At the same time, the teacher strike leaves many parents in a lurch.

While children are at home, some parents have to make their budgets stretch to provide more meals.

A Mendota church has set up a small pantry to help those who need extra food.

“I think it’s coming in quite handy. I know a lady that contacted me a couple of weeks ago and said she kind of knew it was coming up and she budgeted out for one or two meals and it’s been going on for more than two days and I guess she lives paycheck to paycheck and she didn’t budget for extra groceries and i had mentioned to her she can come up here and grab something if she needed it” said church member Jessica Lee Cox.

If you’d like to donate to the pantry you can bring non-perishable foods and toiletries to the First Presbyterian Church of Mendota.