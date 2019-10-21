Mendota educators, community rally Sunday despite board canceling planned negotiations

MENDOTA, Ill. — Teachers in Mendota continue to strike. Sunday, community members gather to support their educators.

More than 200 people attended Sunday’s rally at Strouss Park in Mendota.

The strike began on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The teacher’s union has met with the board; however, Sunday’s negotiation session was canceled.

“These children, when they leave their house and they go to school and they see the stability,” said Cathy Gibbertini, Mendota parent. “The same teachers are there, day in and day out, they’re their other family. [Teachers are] the ones they go to if there’s problems. They’re the ones that they’re mending their peers, and learning, and it’s very important to keep that stability for the teachers there and the children there.”

Despite the setback, educators and community members rallied to bring attention to their needs.

We want what’s best for our students. We want to be back in our classrooms. But we cannot do that until the board, is at a bare minimum, willing to meet with us. Please continue to stand with us. Support us and urge the board to meet. Mendota may be a small town, but Mendota matters and that’s what we’re fighting for. Brandon Scheppers, Co-Vice President | Mendota Educators Association

The board says it’s unavailable to meet until Wednesday, Oct. 23, which means students will be out of school at least through Wednesday.