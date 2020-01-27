Midland Community superintendent dies over the weekend, district has support staff on hand this week

SPARLAND, Ill– The Midland Community Unit School District #7 said on Monday it’s superintendent passed away over the weekend.

The Midland community has suffered a great loss this past weekend. It is with deep regret that we inform you of the passing of our superintendent, Mr. Bill Wrenn. On behalf of Midland schools, we offer our deepest condolences to the Wrenn family, friends, and the entire Midland community. Mr. Wrenn has lead the Midland school district for the last 4 years and will be sorely missed. Any school employee or Midland student needing support, our crisis support team members will be represented within the district this entire week.

Bill Wrenn has been the superintendent of the district since May 16, 2016. The district will have extra support on hand for grieving students or teachers.

According to his obituary, he attended Enjoy Church in Alton. He was a member of the Midland Rotary Club and former member of the Wood River Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, traveling, going on cruises, and the Chicago Blackhawks. Bill and his wife, April, are foster parents.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be used for his daughter Kaitlynn’s college education and will be accepted at the funeral home.