More affordable housing will soon be in East Peoria; Council OK’s new cannabis dispensary

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More affordable housing is on its way to East Peoria. Tuesday night the city’s council voted to approve an ordinance making way for new apartments to fill the vacant building at 2490 Washington Rd.

Leaders say the building, built nearly 80 years ago, has been empty for several months, causing what area neighbors call an eyesore. So the developer decided to turn it into studio-style apartments, that would be able to fit up to 10 people.

“Some of the other housing options there are really sad,” said Cody Giebelhausen, Project Owner. “It’s sad to see what people are being forced to live in. If we can come and provide a clean, and fresh housing option, with super affordable rates, we think there is a huge need for that there.”

Giebelhausen says rent will be no higher than $700 a month.

CANNABIS DISPENSARY

A cannabis dispensary also got the ok to set up shop at 300 South Main St.

The idea has been in the works for months, but leaders say they were trying to figure out the best place to put it. This marks the second cannabis-related facility inside city limits but leaders say there could be another.

“The city council had decided that we would allow three particular licenses of each type of licensing coming out of the state,” said Commissioner Mark Hill. “So from that standpoint, we have deemed that we would allow two more, and this is just allowing the second one.”

Company leaders say they plan to demolish the small house in front of the building to make way for additional parking spaces for customers and employees.

