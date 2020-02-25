MORE AT FOUR: Bill Fawell defends push for 17th Congressional district without Republican support

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois GOP has withdrawn its support for Republican Bill Fawell in the 17th Congressional District, but that is not stopping the Galena resident from running his race.

Fawell is running against Esther Joy King for in the Republican primary on March 17. The winner will face Democratic incumbent and DCCC chair Rep. Cheri Bustos. In 2018, Fawell lost to Bustos in the general election, after running unopposed in the Republican primary.

Fawell’s platform calls for term limits in Congress, audit of the federal reserve bank and support for the REINS Act, which would require Congress to approve every proposal by the Executive Branch or rule carrying an economic impact of $100 million or more before it can be enforced. Fawell also wants to address wealth distribution in America and lower costs and spending on healthcare.

“But you have to change the way those laws are written in the first place,” said Fawell.

Fawell is moving forward without the backing of the Illinois GOP, which first withdrew its support in 2018. Then, the Dispatch-Argus reported party leaders cited controversial posts on Fawell’s social media accounts supporting 9/11 conspiracy theories and calling some mass shootings “false flag” events, including the Sandy Hook massacre.

A spokesperson for the Illinois GOP confirmed to WMBD that the party maintains its position.

Fawell states he “never had [those] stances,” and when then asked why he would continue to post knowingly false information, he claimed he “wanted people to start looking at things and think critically.”

Fawell says he has “learned his lesson,” and that he’ll post less “abstract” subjects.

In New American Revolution: The Constitutional Overthrow of the United States Government, Fawell argues “a standard commercial implosion demolition” may have caused a building to fall during the 9/11 attacks.

In an Nov. 2018 interview, Fawell told WMBD anchor Eugene Daniel he did not think controversial remarks regarding the 9/11 attacks in his published book make him a “conspiracy theorist.” He initially denied the excerpts existed, and then later clarified saying he didn’t think they were in that book.

Watch the full interview for more on Fawell’s political agenda and his plans if elected to Congress.