MORE AT FOUR: Rep. Ryan Spain pushing for fair maps ahead of 2020 Census

PEORIA, Ill. — State Rep. Ryan Spain does not think lawmakers should control how legislative districts are drawn. The Republican from Peoria is co-sponsoring a bill to create an independent team to oversee redistricting.

“Do we agree that we should take politicians out of selecting their own legislative districts?” asked Spain.

Illinois is expected to lose a congressional seat following the 2020 U.S. Census, which means districts will need to be redrawn. Spain believes the time is now for state lawmakers to take fair maps seriously.

“[Redistricting] is going to happen either way,” said Spain. “The question is, do you want the current, incumbent politicians to draw the maps themselves or do you want a new fair approach?”

Watch the full interview for Spain’s plan for the independent committee, including the process and timeline for when it would be formed.