PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In one week, voters in illinois will head to the polls to cast their votes in several races.

One of those races is for the Republican nomination for the state’s 105th representative district. Monday, current State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Normal) stopped by WMBD to speak on issues impacting the state.

Brady also addressed some of what he said are accomplishments during his 19 years serving the district.