PEORIA, Ill. — Motherhood Maternity is shutting down 12,000 stores, including one in Peoria.

Motherhood Maternity at the Shops at Grand Prairie will close its doors by the end of December. The retailer sells maternity closing, nursing accessories, and baby gifts.

Destination Maternity the parent company of Motherhood Maternity is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing sales slumps, less in-store customers, and the declining birth rate.

The company is closing 183 stores nationwide.