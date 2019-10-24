Murray Baker Bridge to shine bright again

PEORIA, Ill. — Some bright additions are coming back to a popular central Illinois bridge.

In 1991 the Murray Baker Bridge, crossing the Illinois River, was first lit up. But back in 2012, the lights were dimmed. Now the chance for central Illinois travelers to shine brightly is back.

Part of Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Program has $3.5 million going towards lighting up the Murray Baker Bridge. Along with $35 million going towards building a new bridge deck, painting, and other significant improvements.

An IDOT spokesman tells WMBD they are looking to begin work next year.

“We’ve been able to collaborate with some of the local entities to see that we could get that reestablished. That will be part of the project and also that does have a 2020 start date with expected completion date in one construction season,” said IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell.

It’s not exactly clear what the lights are going to look like. Tridgell tells WMBD the plan is to work with local entities to come together on how they want it all to look.

Ashley Schrek has been behind the “Light It Up – Murray Baker Bridge” project, and is extremely excited to see this finally happen.

“We’ve been working to rally the region around re-lighting the bridge and people have been so excited and positive about the possibility,” Schreck said.

“For the stakeholders to listen to what we think could benefit our region is really encouraging. The timing of it all just makes sense,” Schreck added.

“Next step is to propose a sustainability plan that would include allowing the community at large to request lighting for special events,” Schreck said.

