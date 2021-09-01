1 student injured in shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; deputies searching for suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A school shooting shut down a Winston-Salem high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown after one student was injured, according to Winston-Salem police. That student has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Other schools in the area were locked down as well out of an abundance of caution.

Students inside Mount Tabor High School waiting, courtesy of Ben Kirkland

Officers are actively looking for the suspect.

Winston-Salem police have a hazardous devices unit on scene. The Greensboro Police Department is assisting Winston-Salem and Forsyth County agencies.

Parents of Mount Tabor students are asked to go to the Harris Teeter on Peacehaven Road and are advised that busses might be delayed in the afternoon.

Parents were directed by law enforcement to a separate location to pick up their children. FOX8 is not reporting that location at the request of law enforcement.

Dismissals are delayed at other schools in Winston-Salem right now.

A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.

“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said.

Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement on the shooting:

“For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds.”

FOX8 has crews on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.