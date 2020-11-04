106-year-old Birmingham woman votes in-person for 2020 General Election

Pearl Porter being helped into the polls at Hemphill Elementary School.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 106-year-old Birmingham resident decided to vote in-person for the 2020 General Election.

Pearl Porter being helped into the polls at Hemphill Elementary School.

Pearl Porter joined her fellow Alabamians at the polls. Porter is a resident at the Birmingham retirement community, Princeton Towers, who typically votes by mail. But according to Jefferson County Commissioner of District 6, Sheila Tyson, Porter felt this was the year when no excuse would stop her.

Pearl, Commissioner Tyson and family walk into the polls.

“We have always done absentee ballots for her – she rarely comes to the polls to vote,” Tyson said. “But it was her request to mark her ballot herself.”

Porter was joined by her family and Commissioner Tyson when she voted at Hemphill Elementary School in Birmingham.

“I asked, can she make it?” Tyson explained the moment when she heard about Porter’s wishes. “She asked, ‘can I vote with you?’ Yeah, you can vote with me.”

According to Porter’s family, the last time she made it to the polls was back in 2008.

Tyson said, “If you’re 106 years old and you can leave your home to vote in the middle of a pandemic because it’s so important to you and the future of the people you know, everybody in Jefferson County should be beating these doors to vote.”

Catch the full story in the CBS 42 News at 10 p.m.

LATEST ELECTION STORIES