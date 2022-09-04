CHICAGO (WGN) — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago.

A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South Evans St. around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night when he got into a verbal fight with another man who then fired shots and fled. According to police, officers entered and discovered the first man on the floor with a gunshot wound to his right neck and arm area. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No one is currently in custody and police are investigating.

In another shooting, two men were walking near the 200 block of South Wabash St. in the Loop around 12:05 a.m. Saturday night when they got into an argument with another man who was accompanied by a woman wearing all pink. According to police the man shot both men and fled the scene with the woman. Both men are in critical condition and police are investigating.

Officers also responded to a shots fired call near the 6000 block of South Ada St. in Englewood around 12:20 a.m., where a 22 -year-old man was running on the sidewalk. He said he had just been shot. According to police, the man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The man refused to answer questions, police said. No one is in custody and police are investigating.

Officers responding to a shots fired call near the 5700 block of West Grand Ave. around 4:43 a.m. noticed a man running towards their squad car. The man had a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. There is no other information provided and police are investigating.

All other shootings are being investigated by the Chicago Police Department.