Davenport Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a Monday night robbery/carjacking.

About 8:41 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, Davenport, for a report of a robbery/carjacking, a news release says.

Officers were told that a victim was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint. During the robbery, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with a firearm before he took her vehicle and left the scene, a news release says.

The victim reported no injuries, the release says.

Suspect information was relayed to Quad-City law enforcement. At about 9:37 p.m., Rock Island Police found a suspect vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop. The vehicle didn’t stop, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle crashed near Interstate 280 and Airport Road, the release says.

After a short foot pursuit, Rock Island Police took a 13-year-old boy into custody. He faces charges of:

• First-degree robbery and first-degree theft (Davenport Police Department)

• Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing, and no driver’s license (Rock Island Police Department)

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Tuesday.