EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday.

Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue.

According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also said that the initial investigation did not reveal the presence of any health dangers to the public, and the hotel is still open.

Jennings was reported as a runaway shortly before her death, police said.