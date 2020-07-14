18 states suing the Trump Administration over foreign student policy

PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Illinois and 17 other states are teaming up to file a lawsuit against the Trump Administration on their changes to foreign student policy.

The Trump Administrations’ new rules will prevent international students from getting visas if they attend a university that only offers online courses in the fall. It will force students that are attending those universities to either transfer to a school that will offer in-person classes or to leaves the country.

Illinois State University is included among the several state schools on the suit.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul the policy fails to consider the harm it will cause the international students and their families.

The multi-state effort asks to stop the policy from going into effect while the case is being decided.

Illinois Central College is not part of the lawsuit, but has signed a petition against the policy change.

