Live Updates: 3 people shot in parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says three people were shot in the parking lot of Hinkley High School.

2:52 p.m.: Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly called the two shootings this week near schools “heartbreaking” in a statement Friday afternoon. He also talked about efforts the city needs to make to reduce incidents like this moving forward.

“This week’s violence near our schools is heartbreaking, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish experienced by the victims and their families. In addition, teachers and students at our schools are impacted by this outbreak of violence. Our community is still reeling from the shooting of six teenagers on Monday, and we find ourselves facing yet another senseless act of violence. It is the responsibility of all community members and stakeholders to invest in the safety of our youth. We must commit our time and resources to the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Program and our public safety partners to identify ways for increased involvement and better solutions. We will work collaboratively with our community partners to identify solutions and rally the support of our residents.”

2:30 p.m.: The Aurora Police Department is expected to provide an update on the shooting and investigation at 3 p.m. That update will be carried live on FOX31 News and streaming here on our website.

2:05 p.m.: A student who told FOX31’s Ashley Michels she was in the parking lot along with many other students during their lunch break said she heard the gunshots and saw one of the victims.

“It all happened so fast and it was really unexpected. I’m still shaky,” the witness said.

The witness said it sounded like there were gunshots coming from multiple areas and there may have been multiple people firing shots.

At least one of the victims was a student, according to the witness.

1:50 p.m.: The Aurora Police Department says a third person was shot in the parking lot and that person took themselves to a hospital.

1:42 p.m.: A phased release for Hinkley High School will begin at 2 p.m., Aurora schools said on Twitter. There will be some cars that will not be allowed to leave because they are part of the crime scene.

1:40 p.m.: A peace rally was supposed to be held Friday afternoon in response to Monday’s shooting of six Central High School students. That rally was organized by leaders of several community leaders and in attendance was Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

“We need to understand why it occurred, was it gang-related, was it not gang-related, was it a randomized shooting,” Coffman said. “I think once we understand that it will help us navigate a path forward.”

1:30 p.m.: All after-school activities and athletics have been canceled in Aurora according to the district’s athletic director.

Original: The shooting was reported at 1250 S. Chambers Road around 12:25 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Their ages are unknown at this time.

FOX31’s Ashley Michels spoke with a student who said she was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. The witness said she heard two students who go to Hinkley High School arguing with two people who do not go to Hinkley High School. The witness also said she heard multiple gunshots.

Hinkley High School is on lockdown. Aurora Public Schools is working on messaging for parents regarding dismissal and pickup procedures.

East Middle School was placed on a secure perimeter but that has since been lifted.

Hinkley High School is about three miles from Central High School, which is near where six teenagers were shot earlier this week.

“What we have to recognize is that we are dealing with a public health crisis,” said Christina Amparan, manager of the Aurora Youth Violence Prevention Program, after Monday’s shooting.

At this time it is unknown if this shooting is connected to the shooting earlier this week, but Nome Park is about 12 minutes driving from Hinkley High School.

